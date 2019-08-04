Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%.

Shares of BPL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,695. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.69. Buckeye Partners has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $42.65.

Get Buckeye Partners alerts:

In other news, VP Gary L. Bohnsack sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $104,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,610.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $366,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,240 shares of company stock worth $829,245. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BPL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $41.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckeye Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Argus cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.50 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.37.

About Buckeye Partners

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Buckeye Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckeye Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.