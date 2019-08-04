Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $1,404.00. Burford Capital shares last traded at $1,425.00, with a volume of 732,002 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 1,543 ($20.16) to GBX 1,196 ($15.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 2,253 ($29.44) to GBX 2,364 ($30.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Burford Capital from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 2,070 ($27.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,106 ($27.52).

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,545.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

Burford Capital Company Profile (LON:BUR)

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

