Burst (BURST) Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Burst has a total market cap of $13.46 million and $12,144.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and Coinroom. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Burst Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,054,679,613 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, C-CEX, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

