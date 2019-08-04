Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $6.83.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.10% of Caladrius Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

