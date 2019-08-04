Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.57. 958,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,486. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.02. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $516.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.07 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is 3.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 6,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, for a total transaction of $99,479.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,967 shares in the company, valued at $483,660.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,920.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $324,630. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 30.0% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

