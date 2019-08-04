Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

CSIQ has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Canadian Solar stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 507,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,445. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.23. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.25 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 40.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

