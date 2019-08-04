Capricoin Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $221,755.00 and approximately $36,565.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, Capricoin has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Impact (IMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Capricoin

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

