Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.61-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.61). The company issued revenue guidance of $243-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.21 million.Carbon Black also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.61–0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbon Black from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carbon Black from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Carbon Black in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Carbon Black presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.54.

Shares of CBLK stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.31. 1,739,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,460. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28. Carbon Black has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Carbon Black had a negative net margin of 30.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.37%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carbon Black will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan James Polk sold 14,000 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Viscuso sold 25,000 shares of Carbon Black stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $391,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,960 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,490 in the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

