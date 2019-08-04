Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.24-2.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Cardtronics also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.24-2.36 EPS.

Cardtronics stock traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,902. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cardtronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on Cardtronics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cardtronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Cardtronics Company Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.