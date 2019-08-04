Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Care.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Care.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Care.com in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut Care.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Care.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.37.

Shares of NYSE:CRCM traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 353,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,903. Care.com has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.82.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.75 million. Care.com had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Care.com’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

In other Care.com news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $43,857.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,594.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 9,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $140,897.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,221,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,273 shares of company stock valued at $305,693. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Care.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,049,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 26,704 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Care.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 78,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Care.com by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 423,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 212,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Care.com by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Care.com by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 28,559 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

