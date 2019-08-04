Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CTRE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 price objective on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James downgraded Caretrust REIT from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caretrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. 520,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,503. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 15.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.94. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.79 million. Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 37.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.31%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caretrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $16,842,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 685.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caretrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

