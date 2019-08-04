CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CarGurus to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.92.

Get CarGurus alerts:

NASDAQ:CARG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 761,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,935. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 42,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $1,699,698.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $4,765,509.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,909,322 shares of company stock valued at $106,938,432. Insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,947,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in CarGurus by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarGurus by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,238,000 after buying an additional 295,775 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,982,000 after buying an additional 264,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in CarGurus by 47.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 492,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 157,619 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.