Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.

Carlisle Companies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $140.04. 434,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $146.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $3,935,369.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,337,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,887,000 after purchasing an additional 14,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,735,000 after purchasing an additional 37,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,618,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 585,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 546,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,982,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

