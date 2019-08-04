carVertical Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $78,224.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00244743 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.72 or 0.01349258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00021938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00106685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000490 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s launch date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,861,999,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,677,147,622 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

carVertical Token Trading

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.