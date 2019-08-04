Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 1,026,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,889. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,383,498.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

