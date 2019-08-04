Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,658,000 after purchasing an additional 321,277 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $733,859,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,794,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,688,000 after acquiring an additional 314,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,404,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $124.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.06 and a 1 year high of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

