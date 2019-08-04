CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. CBRE Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,715. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.98. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47.

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,080,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,766 shares of company stock worth $5,218,495 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,982,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,481,000 after buying an additional 363,540 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,699,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,296,000 after buying an additional 263,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CBRE Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,371,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,523,000 after buying an additional 384,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,099,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,706,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,663,000 after buying an additional 232,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

