CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. CBRE Group also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.51. 1,361,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,715. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $59,482.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James R. Groch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,756,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,323,129.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,495. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

