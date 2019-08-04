CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CDK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.75.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The stock had a trading volume of 568,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,965. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $64.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.49.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,415.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 24.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,745,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,680,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 27.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 675.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 216,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 188,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 197.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 445,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,192,000 after buying an additional 295,353 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.