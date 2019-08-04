Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 4.79%. Cedar Realty Trust updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.44-0.45 EPS.

NYSE:CDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 421,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,094. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 10,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,272,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,135,157.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 125.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 180.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $100,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.