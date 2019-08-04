CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,059.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $1.67 million and $5,059.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 27.8% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, RightBTC, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.98 or 0.05520144 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00043429 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000185 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001021 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,951,915 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

