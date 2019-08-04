Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Celgene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Celgene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celgene currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.81.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.87. 4,136,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,716. Celgene has a 12 month low of $58.59 and a 12 month high of $98.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celgene will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Celgene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Celgene by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

