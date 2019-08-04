CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ APOP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 47,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CELLECT BIOTECH/S stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 1.03% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies.

