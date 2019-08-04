Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

CLRB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 24,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16. Cellectar Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

