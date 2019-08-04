Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellular Biomedicine Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,690. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.