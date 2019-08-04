Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31, 136,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,796,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $214.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.08 million. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 14.13%. Centennial Resource Development’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth about $12,791,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 17.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,066,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,535,000 after buying an additional 764,828 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $5,312,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,560,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after buying an additional 542,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 21.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,670,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after buying an additional 478,565 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

