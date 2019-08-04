Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.72 or higher for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.81. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CENT traded down $6.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 341,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,118. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $43.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENT shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,644 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $43,138.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George C. Roeth sold 3,595 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $95,375.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,962 shares of company stock valued at $288,224 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.