Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72 or higher for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.81. Central Garden & Pet also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.72 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.43. 341,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,118. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of -0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $43.93.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO George C. Roeth sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $95,375.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Beth Springer sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $63,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,322.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,962 shares of company stock worth $288,224 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

