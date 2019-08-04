Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Cheesecake Factory from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

CAKE stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.38. 1,114,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $602.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In related news, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.64 per share, with a total value of $74,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 631,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $23,493,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,084,000 after purchasing an additional 242,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 548.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 211,810 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,068,000 after purchasing an additional 181,979 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

