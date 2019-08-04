Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Chembio Diagnostics from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NASDAQ CEMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,676. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 36.34% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, insider Javan Esfandiari sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 124.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 151,250 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $990,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $709,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 43,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

