Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.5% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $255,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,135.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $512,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,097.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,050 shares of company stock worth $5,007,621. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.73. 9,025,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,672,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

