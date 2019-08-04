CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

CHFS remained flat at $$2.73 on Thursday. 16,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,644. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.86.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($10.05). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 336.26% and a negative return on equity of 188.60%. Analysts anticipate that CHF Solutions will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 17.32% of CHF Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.