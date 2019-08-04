Chiliz Hits Market Cap of $35.85 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $35.85 million and $805,225.00 worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chiliz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00250924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.01371104 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000748 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022723 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00108714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chiliz Token Trading

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.