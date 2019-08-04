China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

LFC traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $12.31. 407,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,353. China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

