Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $900.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $824.00 to $900.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a hold rating and set a $755.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $700.26.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $792.21. 402,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $811.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $748.41.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,352,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 80,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.15, for a total value of $58,092,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,156 shares of company stock valued at $118,298,966. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 309,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after buying an additional 27,247 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

