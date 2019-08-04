Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.6% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,139,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,470,000 after purchasing an additional 403,357 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $424,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Shares of CHD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,455. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.18. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $79.22.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Britta Bomhard sold 27,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,982,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,841.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,516 shares of company stock worth $11,866,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.