Cindicator (CND) Market Cap Hits $14.44 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, GOPAX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $14.44 million and $128,602.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00252299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.01379918 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00023341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00109807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

Cindicator launched on August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,445,976,590 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

