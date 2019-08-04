Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $957.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.57 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 5.85%.

CNK traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. 2,279,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,880. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $34.03 and a 1-year high of $43.51.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares in the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

