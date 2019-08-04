Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,625 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.6% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of Cintas worth $21,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its holdings in Cintas by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,000,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,008,331.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.06.

Shares of CTAS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $258.41. 474,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,578. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $264.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.