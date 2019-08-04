CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. CIRCOR International’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. CIRCOR International updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.60 EPS.

Shares of CIR stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 259,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 2.09. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

Several research firms have commented on CIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 266,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 18,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,893,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares during the last quarter.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

