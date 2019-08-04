Citigroup Cuts Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) Price Target to $2.00

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Fitbit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Fitbit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fitbit has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.32.

FIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 10,806,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,950,230. The stock has a market cap of $740.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.48. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.36.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $313.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Fitbit news, EVP Andy Missan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $37,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,400.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 15,094 shares of company stock valued at $72,897 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Fitbit by 38.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,194,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196,500 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter worth about $16,618,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the fourth quarter worth about $10,555,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Fitbit by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,573,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,715 shares during the period. Finally, TLW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fitbit in the first quarter worth about $2,920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

