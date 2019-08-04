City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. City Office REIT updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.23-1.26 EPS.

Shares of CIO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 400,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,576. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $502.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 87.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

In other news, Director John Sweet bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,825.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 333,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in City Office REIT by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in City Office REIT by 83.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 316,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 143,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

