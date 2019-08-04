City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.26 for the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

NYSE CIO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. 400,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. City Office REIT has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $41.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.17 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.04%.

In other news, Director John Sweet bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.