Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

CLH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $76.03. The company had a trading volume of 295,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,179. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $80.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.97 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $739,065.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,249,662. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,806. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 148.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

