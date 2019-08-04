Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Clean Harbors from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.25.

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.51.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $868.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $292,630.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,711.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $201,951.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,623.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,806. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 284.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 18,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,089,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

