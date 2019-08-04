Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Gap Up to $6.35

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.45, but opened at $6.35. Cloudera shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 30,195,512 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.44 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 44.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Scott Reasoner sold 24,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $131,160.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $44,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDR. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1,606.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

