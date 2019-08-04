Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.20. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 4,602 shares changing hands.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

