CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. CNH Industrial updated its FY19 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,137,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,151. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.35. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $4,695,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at $1,258,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $40,707,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,606,000 after buying an additional 174,928 shares in the last quarter. 21.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

