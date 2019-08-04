CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNO Financial’s earnings per share of 48 cents came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but were down 2% year over year. Its top-line has been witnessing growth over the past several years. Its Bankers Life and Washington National segments are poised for growth as well. Its tie-up with Wilton Reassurance Company on the back of growth initiatives launched in the last two years, will likely boost its growth going forward. Its capital management also impresses. However, its shares have lost in a year’s time against its industry’s gain. Its deteriorating debt burden persists to elevate interest expenses, which drains the margins. Expenses of the company are expected to increase going forward and might drag its bottom line. The company’s performance was negatively impacted by its Long-term care segment.”

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,561. CNO Financial Group has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. CNO Financial Group had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $979.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 15,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $249,499.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,855,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

