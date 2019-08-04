Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,319 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 350.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 125.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7,175.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.90%.

In other news, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Humphries acquired 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.09 per share, with a total value of $1,160,710.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,866. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

